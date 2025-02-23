Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera Inspires Students to Harness Their Strengths

On Sunday, the Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, visited the National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) in Kohima's Chieswema district to motivate students.

During his visit, he emphasized the importance of self-discipline and perseverance, urging students to identify and strengthen their weak areas in preparation for exams. Lt Gen Lakhera reiterated Assam Rifles' dedication to empowering youth and advancing education, according to a press release.

The program also featured a cultural showcase by the students, celebrating the rich heritage of the Naga community and underlining the talents prevalent in Nagaland across various domains such as sports and academics.

(With inputs from agencies.)