UWA Partners with Top Indian Institutes to Transform Mining Education and Sports Science
The University of Western Australia has partnered with IIM Mumbai and IIT/ISM Dhanbad to enhance mining opportunities focusing on logistics and sustainability. Additionally, UWA will establish campuses in India focusing on technology and business. A Sports Immersion Program will also be launched to leverage Australian sports science expertise in India.
The University of Western Australia (UWA) is taking significant strides in the global academic arena by partnering with two of India's premier educational institutions, IIM Mumbai and IIT/ISM Dhanbad. This collaboration aims to revolutionize opportunities in the mining sector with a keen focus on logistics and sustainability.
According to UWA Vice-Chancellor Professor Amit Chakma, the initiative will begin with around ten online micro-credential courses, gradually expanding to include advanced programs tailored to enhance India's clean energy transition and strengthen supply chain resilience. Additionally, UWA will set up campuses in Mumbai and Chennai, which will prioritize business, IT, and technology centers.
In sports, UWA collaborates with Avid Sports and Chennai Bulls to introduce the Sports Immersion Program. Anchored by a new Sports Science Hub in Chennai, this initiative aims to integrate Australian high-performance sports science with Indian sports communities, impacting athletes, coaches, and institutes across the nation.
