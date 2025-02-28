Left Menu

India's Startup Surge: A Billion-Dollar Ecosystem

India is now the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, valued at over USD 354 million, as announced by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. At IIT Madras' IINvenTiv expo, initiatives to enhance global research collaboration and promote technology transfers were highlighted, with over 180 exhibits from 39 institutions on display.

Updated: 28-02-2025 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

India has positioned itself as the third-largest startup ecosystem globally, reaching a valuation of more than USD 354 million, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. His announcement came during the inauguration of IINvenTiv, a national research and development exposition hosted by IIT Madras.

The event, which saw significant participation from higher education institutes and industry leaders, showcased over 180 exhibits from 39 institutions. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Education and first launched in 2022, IINvenTiv aims to become a pivotal platform for innovation in India.

The expo highlighted various research collaborations and technology transfer opportunities, covering thematic areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Aviation, Healthcare Engineering, and more. A coffee table book, featuring key technological innovations from India's higher education space impacting the industry, was also released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

