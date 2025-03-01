Governor's Intervention Sparks Debate Over Academic Freedom at CUNY

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered Hunter College to remove a job posting for a Palestinian studies teaching position, expressing concerns over potential 'antisemitic theories' in the curriculum. The call for removal came after press coverage brought the issue into the spotlight, sparking controversy among academic circles.

The job listing sought a historian with a critical approach to issues like settler-colonialism and apartheid. Governor Hochul's directive aimed to ensure that such themes, potentially controversial, would not foster antisemitic views in classrooms. Following the order, the CUNY Board of Trustees supported the removal, aligning with the governor's sentiments.

Critics, including free speech advocates, argue that the intervention sets a dangerous precedent. Robert Shibley from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression emphasized the risk of politicizing hiring decisions, cautioning that such actions could undermine academic freedom in public universities. The debate continues as CUNY officials consider future steps.

