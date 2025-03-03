Left Menu

Campus Clashes: Strikes and Unrest Rock West Bengal Universities

Student activists in West Bengal clashed during a strike led by the CPI(M)'s student wing SFI. The demonstrations demanded the resignation of Education Minister Bratya Basu. Several university campuses were disrupted as TMCP and Leftist student bodies fought over enforcing the strike. Classes were largely suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:35 IST
Campus Clashes: Strikes and Unrest Rock West Bengal Universities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, tensions escalated on Monday as student activists clashed during a strike called by the CPI(M)'s student wing, SFI. The violence erupted on multiple university campuses as demonstrators demanded the resignation of Education Minister Bratya Basu.

Reports of skirmishes emerged from Medinipur, Siliguri, Cooch Behar, and Panskura, with members of the TMC's student wing and Leftist activists of AIDSO and SFI exchanging blows. Campuses such as Vidyasagar University, Medinipur College, and North Bengal University turned battlegrounds as TMCP activists attempted to prevent the enforcement of the strike.

Classes at various educational institutions were disrupted, and campuses like Jadavpur and Presidency universities saw minimal attendance as students stayed away. Meanwhile, members of SFI, AIDSO, and other Leftist groups staged protests, raising slogans and locking doors to enforce the strike. Despite the chaos, vehicular movement remained unaffected, allowing candidates to reach centers for West Bengal's board class 12 exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025