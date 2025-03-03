Campus Clashes: Strikes and Unrest Rock West Bengal Universities

In West Bengal, tensions escalated on Monday as student activists clashed during a strike called by the CPI(M)'s student wing, SFI. The violence erupted on multiple university campuses as demonstrators demanded the resignation of Education Minister Bratya Basu.

Reports of skirmishes emerged from Medinipur, Siliguri, Cooch Behar, and Panskura, with members of the TMC's student wing and Leftist activists of AIDSO and SFI exchanging blows. Campuses such as Vidyasagar University, Medinipur College, and North Bengal University turned battlegrounds as TMCP activists attempted to prevent the enforcement of the strike.

Classes at various educational institutions were disrupted, and campuses like Jadavpur and Presidency universities saw minimal attendance as students stayed away. Meanwhile, members of SFI, AIDSO, and other Leftist groups staged protests, raising slogans and locking doors to enforce the strike. Despite the chaos, vehicular movement remained unaffected, allowing candidates to reach centers for West Bengal's board class 12 exams.

