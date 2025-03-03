Left Menu

Himachal Board Exams Postponed due to Weather Woes

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has delayed exams in Pangi and Lahaul-Spiti due to snow, with new dates set for March 8. Heavy snowfall damaged routes, preventing exam material delivery. If weather improves, exams will follow the revised schedule. Around 1.95 lakh students are affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a move to ensure student safety, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has postponed examinations scheduled for March 4 in snow-affected areas, including Pangi in Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti district. Officials cited severe weather conditions and damaged roads as the primary reasons behind the decision.

Himachal Pradesh has faced heavy snowfall and rainfall, causing significant disruptions in transportation. As a result, the examination materials could not be delivered to these remote regions, leading the board to delay exams to March 8 in affected areas. Exams elsewhere in the state will proceed as planned from March 4.

Board Secretary Vishal Sharma assured that revised dates will be announced if weather improves in affected regions. This year, 1.95 lakh students will sit for Class 10 and 12 exams with an increased number of centers. Enhanced measures, like flying squads, are in place to maintain examination integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

