Himachal Board Exams Postponed due to Weather Woes

In a move to ensure student safety, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has postponed examinations scheduled for March 4 in snow-affected areas, including Pangi in Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti district. Officials cited severe weather conditions and damaged roads as the primary reasons behind the decision.

Himachal Pradesh has faced heavy snowfall and rainfall, causing significant disruptions in transportation. As a result, the examination materials could not be delivered to these remote regions, leading the board to delay exams to March 8 in affected areas. Exams elsewhere in the state will proceed as planned from March 4.

Board Secretary Vishal Sharma assured that revised dates will be announced if weather improves in affected regions. This year, 1.95 lakh students will sit for Class 10 and 12 exams with an increased number of centers. Enhanced measures, like flying squads, are in place to maintain examination integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)