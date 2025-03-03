Left Menu

Revamping Urdu Schools: A Push for Semi-English Medium and Compulsory Marathi

The Maharashtra State Minority Commission is proposing that all Urdu-medium schools in the state transition to semi-English. Additionally, they are suggesting mandatory Marathi language instruction. This comes amid concerns about declining education quality in these schools, including issues with basic literacy and fraudulent teacher qualifications.

The Maharashtra State Minority Commission has set its sights on transforming the educational landscape for Urdu-medium schools across the state. In a recent statement, the commission announced plans to propose a shift to semi-English medium instruction while making Marathi language courses mandatory.

The initiative, led by Chairman Pyare Khan, emerged from a meeting in Nagpur with key stakeholders, including educators, lawyers, and minority community leaders. The discussions highlighted alarming trends such as poor literacy levels among students and discrepancies in teachers' qualifications, which have hindered academic performance in Urdu schools.

The commission aims to address these challenges by advocating for systemic changes to enhance student outcomes. Acknowledging the necessity of significant reforms, Khan emphasized the importance of cooperation from all sectors to secure a brighter future for minority students.

