Trump's New Mandate Targets Campus Protests
President Donald Trump announced that federal funding would cease for educational institutions allowing 'illegal' protests. He also emphasized that agitators would face imprisonment or deportation, with American students potentially facing expulsion or arrest, depending on the severity of the crime.
In a bold move, former President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that federal funding would be withdrawn from colleges and schools permitting 'illegal' protests. This announcement signals a stringent approach to handling campus dissent.
Trump further warned that agitators involved in such protests face severe consequences, including imprisonment or deportation to their country of origin. The former president took to Truth Social to emphasize his commitment to maintaining order.
Additionally, he stated that American students participating in these activities might face permanent expulsion or arrest, subject to the crime's gravity. This ultimatum represents a significant shift in dealing with campus unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa court sentences 31-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for rape and murder of Irish-British woman in 2017.
The Perilous Journey of Mandeep Singh: From Amritsar to U.S. Deportation
Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Goa Beach Murderer
Gujarat's Homecoming: Deportation Chronicles Unfold
Karat Condemns Foreign Funding and Deportation Mistreatment