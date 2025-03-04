Trump's New Mandate Targets Campus Protests

In a bold move, former President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that federal funding would be withdrawn from colleges and schools permitting 'illegal' protests. This announcement signals a stringent approach to handling campus dissent.

Trump further warned that agitators involved in such protests face severe consequences, including imprisonment or deportation to their country of origin. The former president took to Truth Social to emphasize his commitment to maintaining order.

Additionally, he stated that American students participating in these activities might face permanent expulsion or arrest, subject to the crime's gravity. This ultimatum represents a significant shift in dealing with campus unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)