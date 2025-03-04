Campus Clash: WBCUPA Rallies After Jadavpur University Violence

Following the recent turmoil at Jadavpur University, the West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA), supported by the TMC, organized a rally on Tuesday to denounce vandalism attributed to Leftist student activists. This move comes after an annual meeting where severe confrontations took place.

Professor Pradipta Mukherjee and around 200 WBCUPA members highlighted the need for the professors' body to function undeterred, emphasizing their democratic right to hold events on campus with proper approvals. They condemned the attempts to erode space by Leftist elements while maintaining no opposition to student protests.

The gathering also aimed to address claims of TMC outsiders causing disturbances, reiterating the presence of over 3,000 respected teachers discussing educational threats. During the tumultuous meeting, Education Minister Bratya Basu's car was attacked, and a union office was burned, escalating tensions further.

