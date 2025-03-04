Left Menu

Campus Clash: WBCUPA Rallies After Jadavpur University Violence

Three days post-violence at Jadavpur University during a WBCUPA AGM, the TMC-aligned professors' body rally protested vandalism allegedly by Leftist students. WBCUPA asserts its right to organize events, counter alleged false narratives, and highlights the need for space against Left-leaning student protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:54 IST
Campus Clash: WBCUPA Rallies After Jadavpur University Violence
  • Country:
  • India

Following the recent turmoil at Jadavpur University, the West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA), supported by the TMC, organized a rally on Tuesday to denounce vandalism attributed to Leftist student activists. This move comes after an annual meeting where severe confrontations took place.

Professor Pradipta Mukherjee and around 200 WBCUPA members highlighted the need for the professors' body to function undeterred, emphasizing their democratic right to hold events on campus with proper approvals. They condemned the attempts to erode space by Leftist elements while maintaining no opposition to student protests.

The gathering also aimed to address claims of TMC outsiders causing disturbances, reiterating the presence of over 3,000 respected teachers discussing educational threats. During the tumultuous meeting, Education Minister Bratya Basu's car was attacked, and a union office was burned, escalating tensions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025