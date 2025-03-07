Left Menu

Pakistan's New Immigration Deadline for Afghan Citizens

Pakistan's interior ministry has set a deadline for undocumented Afghan immigrants and Afghan Citizen Card holders to leave the country by March 31. The government warns of deportations starting April 1, linking immigrants to security issues, though Kabul denies such accusations.

  • Afghanistan

In a significant move, Pakistan's interior ministry has set a March 31 deadline for all undocumented Afghan immigrants and holders of Afghan Citizen Cards to exit the country. This decision aims to address the government's concerns about security and crime allegedly linked to these foreign nationals.

Pakistan's authorities, previously vocal about the impact of undocumented Afghan immigrants on the country's security landscape, warn that beginning April 1, deportations will be systematically conducted. Afghan migrants represent the largest group of undocumented individuals in Pakistan.

Despite Islamabad's accusations, Kabul has firmly rejected claims that Afghan nationals are responsible for militant activities and crimes, asserting that such allegations are baseless and politically motivated.

