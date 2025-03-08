King's College London Invites Indian Students for Vice-Chancellor’s Awards
King’s College London has extended an invitation to Indian students to apply for the Vice-Chancellor’s Awards, offering a £10,000 fee waiver for postgraduate study. Professor Shitij Kapur emphasized the university’s historic ties with India and the importance of supporting students, particularly given the increasing demand for UK education.
King's College London has opened applications for its Vice-Chancellor's Awards, targeting Indian students for postgraduate studies. These awards provide a £10,000 fee waiver, encouraging students to leverage their education from King's to impact their communities.
Professor Shitij Kapur, Vice-Chancellor, highlighted the institution's long-standing Indian connections, dating back to alumni like Sarojini Naidu. With high fees often being a barrier, the awards aim to alleviate financial challenges for Indian applicants.
Kapur also welcomed the trend of UK universities establishing campuses in India, underscoring the growing demand for diverse and high-quality education solutions in India.
