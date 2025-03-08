King's College London Invites Indian Students for Vice-Chancellor’s Awards

King's College London has opened applications for its Vice-Chancellor's Awards, targeting Indian students for postgraduate studies. These awards provide a £10,000 fee waiver, encouraging students to leverage their education from King's to impact their communities.

Professor Shitij Kapur, Vice-Chancellor, highlighted the institution's long-standing Indian connections, dating back to alumni like Sarojini Naidu. With high fees often being a barrier, the awards aim to alleviate financial challenges for Indian applicants.

Kapur also welcomed the trend of UK universities establishing campuses in India, underscoring the growing demand for diverse and high-quality education solutions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)