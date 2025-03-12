Left Menu

Trump's Bold Moves Shake Global Trade and U.S. Policies

Recent developments in the U.S. involve President Trump's enforcement of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Southwest Airlines' new checked bags fee aims to increase revenue. The Trump administration has also cut grants to Johns Hopkins University and plans workforce reductions at the U.S. Education Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 11:15 IST
In a significant economic maneuver, President Donald Trump has implemented increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, as prior exemptions have expired. This move marks a step forward in his broader campaign to reshape global trade practices in favor of the United States.

In another shift, Southwest Airlines has announced plans to charge for checked baggage, deviating from its longstanding policy. This decision, aimed at boosting revenue, could potentially affect customer loyalty.

Additionally, the Trump administration's move to terminate $800 million in grants to Johns Hopkins University has led to planned layoffs and project cancellations. Meanwhile, the U.S. Education Department is preparing for significant workforce cuts, preceding an expected executive order to dismantle the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

