Uproar in Assam Assembly Over Teachers' Termination

The Assam Assembly faced chaos regarding the termination of contractual teachers at government polytechnic institutes. Opposition members demanded a discussion on the issue after 147 teachers were let go, leading to a brief adjournment of the House. The government cited legal proceedings for the dismissals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:20 IST
The Assam Assembly descended into chaos on Wednesday over the dismissal of 147 contractual teachers at government-run polytechnic institutes. The opposition, led by Debabrata Saikia, demanded urgent discussion on the terminations, prompting a brief adjournment of the House.

Despite the uproar, Speaker Biswajit Daimary rejected the adjournment motion, instead accepting a separate motion by Congress MLA Diganta Barman to discuss the issue during Zero Hour. Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi joined calls for reinstatement, and opposition members staged a protest in the House, forcing a 10-minute pause in proceedings.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu later defended the dismissals, explaining that the teachers were initially hired under temporary contracts in 2017, with the understanding they would be replaced when permanent hires were made. Ongoing legal battles had delayed the process, but recent court decisions allowed the government to proceed with the terminations, and efforts to hire permanent faculty are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

