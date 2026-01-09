Left Menu

Opposition Leader Challenges Crime Rate Claims in Tripura

Senior CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury disputed Tripura Police's reported drop in crime rates, accusing the DGP of manipulating statistics for political gain. He voiced concerns over security lapses and urged the state to adhere to a high court order granting regular pay to certain employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:52 IST
  • India

In a recent development, senior CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury has openly challenged Director General of Police Anurag Dhankar's claim of a significant reduction in crime rates in Tripura for 2025. Chaudhury, who is the opposition leader in the Tripura Assembly, accused Dhankar of presenting manipulated statistics to please political leaders, thereby ignoring the actual ground realities of crime in the state.

The accusations stem from several incidents, including a CPI(M) rally that was attacked near the police headquarters. Additionally, Chaudhury highlighted the reluctance of police officials to file a complaint over the attack. He further accused miscreants of threatening an MLA at the Khejuragan MLA hostel in Agartala and criticized the state's inability to provide adequate security for opposition rallies.

Amid these allegations, Chaudhury praised the Tripura High Court's recent decision mandating the state government to offer regular pay scales to employees recruited for permanent vacant posts. He also criticized the BJP-led administration for failing to deliver on its electoral promises regarding employment terms and expressed hope that the court order would be implemented. Meanwhile, police statistics reported a fall in crime, with notable reductions in property offences and murder cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

