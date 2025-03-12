Dual Degree Dream: Deakin and Manipal Unite for Global Education

Deakin University in Australia has teamed up with Manipal University Jaipur to introduce dual-degree programs. The collaboration features Civil Engineering, Electrical and Renewable Energy Engineering, and Cyber Security, supplying students with in-demand skills and a global perspective.

The four-year program allows students to achieve two degrees, a BTech from MUJ and a Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) from Deakin University. This structure fosters international exposure and hands-on learning, equipping graduates with a competitive edge in the global job market.

Key representatives from both universities emphasize the partnership's potential to transform education and career outcomes by combining high academic standards, industry relevance, and a dynamic learning experience.

