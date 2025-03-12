Delhi Government Schools to Eradicate Single-Use Plastics

The Delhi Directorate of Education has issued a directive mandating all government schools to eliminate single-use plastics (SUPs) from their premises. This move follows a recent advisory from the Department of Environment underscoring the environmental hazards posed by these non-biodegradable materials.

The directive specifically targets items such as carry bags, packaging films, and straws, warning that these materials, when discarded, can clog drains, water bodies, and severely impact urban wildlife. The advisory also highlighted the dangers stray cattle face when inadvertently consuming plastic waste.

The government has identified 19 specific single-use plastic items to be banned, aiming for their reduction to alleviate the long-term environmental damage that these materials cause, which can persist for up to a thousand years once introduced into the ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)