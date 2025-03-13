Revolutionizing Campuses: Collexo Pixi's All-in-One Smart Student ID Card

Indian campuses are undergoing a digital transformation with NoPaperForms' launch of Collexo Pixi, a revolutionary smart student ID card. Powered by RuPay and issued by Transcorp, this card is not merely a traditional ID but integrates digital payments, secure access, transit services, and a bounty of rewards under one innovative solution.

Pixi's features include Digital ID Authentication, making it a secure bridge between student identity and access. Usable for both online and offline transactions and NCMC-enabled for public transport, the card also offers Pixi Perks, unlocking exclusive rewards to elevate the academic and social experiences of students, targeting 500,000 enrollees by year's end.

The collaboration between NoPaperForms and Transcorp aims to revolutionize how students across India engage in educational and financial systems, crafting a more connected and technology-driven academic environment. As digital solutions rapidly gain traction, Pixi's rollout represents a pivotal step towards preparing students for a cashless and automated future.

(With inputs from agencies.)