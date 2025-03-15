Equal Language Status Sparks National Debate

A fierce debate surrounding the National Education Policy's three-language formula has emerged, with CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat accusing the Centre of ignoring southern states' language concerns. The formula mandates students to learn at least two native Indian languages, a recommendation the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government vehemently opposes.

Karat suggests that by giving all languages equal prominence, one might naturally evolve as the lingua franca. He points out the longstanding resistance in Tamil Nadu, highlighting fears of Hindi imposition, which fuels linguistic tensions between the state and the Centre.

The contention extends to broader issues within the NEP, with education being both a state and national concern. Karat argues against perceived central encroachment, advocating for linguistic diversity and development without external imposition, ensuring each language's organic growth and acceptance.

