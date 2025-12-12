Demand for Caste-Wise Census in Tamil Nadu: Equitable Reservations Sought

S Ramadoss, founder of the Pattali Makkal Katchi party, called for a caste-wise census in Tamil Nadu on Friday. He emphasized that a detailed population count is essential to equitably distribute reservation benefits among the 324 communities based on their demographics.

During a press conference, Ramadoss criticized the existing system, highlighting unequal distribution of benefits among various communities. The PMK founder announced the demand at a protest organized in front of district collectors' offices, originally scheduled for December 5 but postponed for broader caste unity. Ramadoss met Chief Minister M K Stalin, advocating for a census and presenting detailed arguments over a 35-minute discussion.

Ramadoss recommended using existing teachers and government employees to complete the survey in 10-15 days, ahead of 2025 elections. He proposes taking cues from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, where streamlined reservation systems have shown significant success, urging Tamil Nadu as a leader in social justice to follow suit. Amid internal PMK division, the urgency of the call escalates, with separate protests aiming to safeguard the state's 69% reservation policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)