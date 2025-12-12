Left Menu

Demand for Caste-Wise Census in Tamil Nadu: Equitable Reservations Sought

S Ramadoss, founder of PMK, demands a caste-wise census in Tamil Nadu to assure fair distribution of reservation benefits across all 324 communities. He critiques the current disproportionate allocation and urges Chief Minister M K Stalin to act promptly, suggesting a model based on Andhra Pradesh and Kerala's systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:43 IST
Demand for Caste-Wise Census in Tamil Nadu: Equitable Reservations Sought
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

S Ramadoss, founder of the Pattali Makkal Katchi party, called for a caste-wise census in Tamil Nadu on Friday. He emphasized that a detailed population count is essential to equitably distribute reservation benefits among the 324 communities based on their demographics.

During a press conference, Ramadoss criticized the existing system, highlighting unequal distribution of benefits among various communities. The PMK founder announced the demand at a protest organized in front of district collectors' offices, originally scheduled for December 5 but postponed for broader caste unity. Ramadoss met Chief Minister M K Stalin, advocating for a census and presenting detailed arguments over a 35-minute discussion.

Ramadoss recommended using existing teachers and government employees to complete the survey in 10-15 days, ahead of 2025 elections. He proposes taking cues from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, where streamlined reservation systems have shown significant success, urging Tamil Nadu as a leader in social justice to follow suit. Amid internal PMK division, the urgency of the call escalates, with separate protests aiming to safeguard the state's 69% reservation policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025