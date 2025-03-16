Hope Reignited: Bihar Girl's Doctor Dream Supported by Education Minister
A televised interview brought hope to Khushboo Kumari, a poor girl from Bihar aspiring to become a doctor. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured her of government support for her education, leading to a promise from the Patna District administration for her class 11 admission in the science stream.
- Country:
- India
In an inspiring turn of events, a televised interview transformed the future of Khushboo Kumari, a financially disadvantaged girl from Bihar with aspirations to become a doctor. Her story, highlighted by a private news channel, caught the attention of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who vowed that government support would ensure her educational dreams do not fade.
During a heartfelt video conversation, Pradhan urged Kumari to focus on her studies and reassured her that her parents' financial constraints should not be a burden on her ambitions. The minister's encouraging words came as a relief, and moments from their interaction were shared widely on social media, showing Kumari flanked by her emotional parents, visibly touched by the reassurance.
Patna's District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh confirmed that the local administration would facilitate Kumari's admission to class 11 with a biology specialty in the upcoming academic session, 2025-27. This development is seen as a beacon of hope for the family, affirming that dreams can transcend financial limitations with timely intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Women: Modi's Social Media Initiative for International Women's Day
Empowerment and Equality: A Call to Action on International Women's Day
PM Modi to attend Lakhpati Didi event in Navsari on International Women's Day
PM Modi to visit Gujarat on March 7-8, to grace 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in Navsari on International Women's Day
Empowering Women: Celebrations and Initiatives Shine on International Women's Day in Uttar Pradesh