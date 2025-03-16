Left Menu

Hope Reignited: Bihar Girl's Doctor Dream Supported by Education Minister

A televised interview brought hope to Khushboo Kumari, a poor girl from Bihar aspiring to become a doctor. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured her of government support for her education, leading to a promise from the Patna District administration for her class 11 admission in the science stream.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-03-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 21:25 IST
Hope Reignited: Bihar Girl's Doctor Dream Supported by Education Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring turn of events, a televised interview transformed the future of Khushboo Kumari, a financially disadvantaged girl from Bihar with aspirations to become a doctor. Her story, highlighted by a private news channel, caught the attention of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who vowed that government support would ensure her educational dreams do not fade.

During a heartfelt video conversation, Pradhan urged Kumari to focus on her studies and reassured her that her parents' financial constraints should not be a burden on her ambitions. The minister's encouraging words came as a relief, and moments from their interaction were shared widely on social media, showing Kumari flanked by her emotional parents, visibly touched by the reassurance.

Patna's District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh confirmed that the local administration would facilitate Kumari's admission to class 11 with a biology specialty in the upcoming academic session, 2025-27. This development is seen as a beacon of hope for the family, affirming that dreams can transcend financial limitations with timely intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025