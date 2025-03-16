Hope Reignited: Bihar Girl's Doctor Dream Supported by Education Minister

In an inspiring turn of events, a televised interview transformed the future of Khushboo Kumari, a financially disadvantaged girl from Bihar with aspirations to become a doctor. Her story, highlighted by a private news channel, caught the attention of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who vowed that government support would ensure her educational dreams do not fade.

During a heartfelt video conversation, Pradhan urged Kumari to focus on her studies and reassured her that her parents' financial constraints should not be a burden on her ambitions. The minister's encouraging words came as a relief, and moments from their interaction were shared widely on social media, showing Kumari flanked by her emotional parents, visibly touched by the reassurance.

Patna's District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh confirmed that the local administration would facilitate Kumari's admission to class 11 with a biology specialty in the upcoming academic session, 2025-27. This development is seen as a beacon of hope for the family, affirming that dreams can transcend financial limitations with timely intervention.

