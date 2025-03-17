Tragedy Strikes Wynberg-Allen: Boy Drowns in School Pool

A 13-year-old boy from Delhi tragically drowned in a swimming pool at Wynberg-Allen School in Mussoorie on Monday. The unfortunate incident occurred while the boy was practicing swimming, according to school staff.

School officials stated that the boy fainted during the practice session. Senior Sub-Inspector Krishna Kumar Singh from Mussoorie Kotwali police station confirmed these details after speaking with the school's staff.

The headmaster of the school rushed the boy to a nearby community hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Following a post-mortem examination, the boy's body was handed over to his distraught family. Authorities have launched an investigation to further understand the circumstances of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)