Tragedy Strikes Wynberg-Allen: Boy Drowns in School Pool

A 13-year-old boy from Delhi tragically drowned in the pool of Wynberg-Allen School in Mussoorie while practicing swimming. School authorities, citing school staff, reported he fainted. He was declared dead at a community hospital. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 13-year-old boy from Delhi tragically drowned in a swimming pool at Wynberg-Allen School in Mussoorie on Monday. The unfortunate incident occurred while the boy was practicing swimming, according to school staff.

School officials stated that the boy fainted during the practice session. Senior Sub-Inspector Krishna Kumar Singh from Mussoorie Kotwali police station confirmed these details after speaking with the school's staff.

The headmaster of the school rushed the boy to a nearby community hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Following a post-mortem examination, the boy's body was handed over to his distraught family. Authorities have launched an investigation to further understand the circumstances of the incident.

