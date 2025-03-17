Sheinbaum's Bold Reforms to Combat Mexico's Missing Persons Crisis

In response to last week's shocking discovery of a mass grave in Jalisco, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced a sweeping decree aimed at strengthening the commission responsible for locating missing persons. With over 124,000 missing individuals primarily linked to drug cartel violence, the initiative seeks to address a long-standing national crisis.

The mass grave, uncovered by civilian activists at a ranch in Teuchitlan, contained ashes, bones, and clothing, highlighting the authorities' struggle to provide closure to families. President Sheinbaum plans to submit a reform to Congress focused on streamlining efforts to identify missing persons and making information more accessible and transparent.

The reform eliminates the 72-hour waiting period for investigating disappearances and differentiates between kidnappings and missing persons cases. As part of increased transparency, officials will update the public on the Jalisco investigation, involving nearly 600 recovered items and potential cremation sites. Nationwide protests and vigils underscore the public's demand for decisive government action.

