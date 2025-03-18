Left Menu

China's Bold Moves to Boost Birth Rates: Hohhot's Childcare Incentives

Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia, announced childcare subsidies to address China's declining birthrates. More than 20 provincial administrations in China are providing financial incentives as part of wider efforts to encourage marriage and family growth, countering decades of demographic decline from previous policies and urbanization challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 11:10 IST
In a bid to rejuvenate China's declining birth rates, Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia, has rolled out a series of childcare subsidies. These efforts align with initiatives by over 20 provincial administrations attempting to curb the country's ongoing demographic challenges.

The measures come as China's population decreases for the third year in a row, driven by reduced marriage rates, a lingering effect of the one-child policy, urbanization, and hefty family-raising costs. Since 2021, couples can have up to three children, a policy shift intended to reverse the trend.

Premier Li Qiang announced further incentives at China's parliamentary meeting, including free preschool education and a proposed childcare subsidy system, with Hohhot offering families monetary and milk incentives for newborns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

