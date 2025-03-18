China's Bold Moves to Boost Birth Rates: Hohhot's Childcare Incentives

In a bid to rejuvenate China's declining birth rates, Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia, has rolled out a series of childcare subsidies. These efforts align with initiatives by over 20 provincial administrations attempting to curb the country's ongoing demographic challenges.

The measures come as China's population decreases for the third year in a row, driven by reduced marriage rates, a lingering effect of the one-child policy, urbanization, and hefty family-raising costs. Since 2021, couples can have up to three children, a policy shift intended to reverse the trend.

Premier Li Qiang announced further incentives at China's parliamentary meeting, including free preschool education and a proposed childcare subsidy system, with Hohhot offering families monetary and milk incentives for newborns.

(With inputs from agencies.)