Amit Shah's Birthday Message to Mizoram CM and Tensions Over Assam's Demographics

In a gesture of goodwill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed birthday greetings to Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Sunday. Through a message on platform X, Shah wished the Chief Minister good health and strength to continue his service for Mizoram's citizens.

Earlier this year, on January 29, Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Mizoram Group Headquarters. Previously overseen by Assam, Mizoram now boasts its own dedicated NCC headquarters, benefiting from Lalduhoma's leadership and the attendance of key figures such as Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar and Major General Anurag Vij.

In a separate but related discourse, Shah criticized the Congress party for allegedly permitting illegal infiltration in Assam, altering the region's demographics. Speaking in Kamrup, he accused the previous regime of inaction during rising infiltration concerns—a stance the BJP is committed to addressing, emphasizing a robust, decisive approach under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)