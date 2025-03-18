ShikshaGPT: Revolutionizing Education Search with AI

Shiksha.com, a leading educational platform in India, has introduced ShikshaGPT, a sophisticated AI-driven chatbot aimed at transforming the way students access educational information. The new feature is designed to assist students with college admissions, course selections, and exam options by providing immediate and reliable answers.

Empowered by the latest AI technology, ShikshaGPT uses Shiksha.com's extensive database to ensure the delivery of accurate information. It employs advanced language processing tools like Named Entity Recognition and Intent Classification to enhance user interaction and aid in making informed decisions.

Since its launch, ShikshaGPT has led to a 2.5x boost in user engagement and received an 88% positive feedback rate. Beyond improving student experiences, the chatbot addresses Shiksha.com's internal efficiency, automating processes like content updates and FAQ generation. ShikshaGPT is conveniently accessible through Shiksha.com's mobile app, promising to make educational journeys smoother for students across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)