Education Priorities: A House Divided
West Bengal's Education Minister Bratya Basu expressed regret over the absence of BJP members as the assembly passed grants for education and other sectors. Despite opposition, the government assured efforts to boost school interest while dismissing claims about inadequate facilities in schools.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:18 IST
On Tuesday, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu lamented the absence of opposition BJP members when the assembly passed grants for the state's education and higher education departments.
The assembly approved the 2025-26 budgets for general and higher education, as well as technical education, sports, and youth services, via a voice vote amidst a BJP walkout over unrelated grievances.
Basu countered opposition claims on inadequate school facilities, asserting all schools in the region provide separate toilets for girls, while emphasizing initiatives to enhance student engagement in education.
