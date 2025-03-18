Education Priorities: A House Divided

On Tuesday, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu lamented the absence of opposition BJP members when the assembly passed grants for the state's education and higher education departments.

The assembly approved the 2025-26 budgets for general and higher education, as well as technical education, sports, and youth services, via a voice vote amidst a BJP walkout over unrelated grievances.

Basu countered opposition claims on inadequate school facilities, asserting all schools in the region provide separate toilets for girls, while emphasizing initiatives to enhance student engagement in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)