Left Menu

Education Priorities: A House Divided

West Bengal's Education Minister Bratya Basu expressed regret over the absence of BJP members as the assembly passed grants for education and other sectors. Despite opposition, the government assured efforts to boost school interest while dismissing claims about inadequate facilities in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:18 IST
Education Priorities: A House Divided
Education Minister
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu lamented the absence of opposition BJP members when the assembly passed grants for the state's education and higher education departments.

The assembly approved the 2025-26 budgets for general and higher education, as well as technical education, sports, and youth services, via a voice vote amidst a BJP walkout over unrelated grievances.

Basu countered opposition claims on inadequate school facilities, asserting all schools in the region provide separate toilets for girls, while emphasizing initiatives to enhance student engagement in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025