Justice for Lecturers: Clarity in AMU Adverts Demanded by Court

The Allahabad High Court has directed Aligarh Muslim University to make its job advertisements clearer to prevent ambiguity over eligibility criteria for lecturer positions. The court addressed a case concerning whether an M.Sc. in Industrial Chemistry qualified as an allied subject for a Lecturer (Chemistry) post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:44 IST
The Allahabad High Court has issued a directive to the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to ensure clarity in its future job advertisements. This move comes after a dispute arose regarding the eligibility criteria for the position of Lecturer (Chemistry) advertised by the university.

The court case revolved around whether candidates with an M.Sc. in Industrial Chemistry should be eligible for the said position. Petitioners, including Amma Khatoon, argued that the term 'allied subject' used in the advertisement was vague, leading to confusion about their qualifications.

In its decision, the court criticized AMU for its ambiguous language in advertisements and urged the university to specify qualifications explicitly. The court noted that while the posts have already been filled, the university must choose words cautiously in future to avoid arbitrary decisions and ensure fairness for all candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

