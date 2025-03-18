Probir Kumar Ghosh Appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharati
Probir Kumar Ghosh was appointed as the vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati University. This marks the university's first permanent VC in 15 months. Ghosh, an alumnus and former director at a national institute, takes over from numerous interim appointees since November 2023.
Probir Kumar Ghosh has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati University, ending a 15-month period without a permanent head. The appointment was confirmed by the Ministry of Education.
Ghosh, an alumnus of Visva Bharati, is stepping into the role after holding the position of Director at ICAR-National Institute of Biotic Stress Management. His appointment replaces Prof Binoy Kumar Saren, who served as the officiating VC.
Before Ghosh's appointment, several interim vice-chancellors served, including Sanjoy Kumar Malik and Arabinda Mondal, following the term completion of previous permanent VC Bidyut Chakraborty in November 2023.
