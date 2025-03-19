Jamia Millia Islamia Lifts Suspension Amid Protests and Legal Saga

In a significant development, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has revoked the suspension of at least 10 students. These individuals were previously penalized for participating in campus protests, following a directive from the Delhi High Court to pause the university's punitive actions.

The students in question must now sign a 'bond of good conduct' within a week as a condition of their reinstatement. This decision comes after protests against disciplinary actions and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) led to indefinite sit-ins and police detentions.

The controversy intensified as allegations surfaced that the university publicized a list of suspended students' personal details. JMI, however, denied these claims. The Delhi High Court has intervened, ordering a committee to resolve the lingering disputes.

