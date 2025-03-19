Kerala's University Laws (Amendment) Bill Sparks Controversy

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu faced fierce opposition from the Congress-led UDF over the University Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2025, which they claim threatens university autonomy.

Minister Bindu insisted that the Bill seeks only to modernize university governance in line with new UGC regulations, denying any intentions to bypass vice chancellors' authority.

Amidst heated debates, V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition, accused the government of trying to subordinate universities under ministerial control, likening it to the creation of departmental extensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)