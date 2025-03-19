Kerala's University Laws (Amendment) Bill Sparks Controversy
Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu defended the University Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2025 against allegations from the Congress-led UDF. The opposition claims that the Bill aims to undermine university autonomy by concentrating power with the state's Higher Education Minister. Bindu emphasized the Bill's purpose is solely to strengthen universities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu faced fierce opposition from the Congress-led UDF over the University Laws (Amendment) Bill of 2025, which they claim threatens university autonomy.
Minister Bindu insisted that the Bill seeks only to modernize university governance in line with new UGC regulations, denying any intentions to bypass vice chancellors' authority.
Amidst heated debates, V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition, accused the government of trying to subordinate universities under ministerial control, likening it to the creation of departmental extensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- University
- Laws
- Amendment
- Bill
- autonomy
- Higher Education
- UGC
- 2025
- R Bindu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs
Divisive Bill Halted: Senate Blocks Transgender Athletes Legislation
TSMC's $100 Billion U.S. Investment: Transforming the Semiconductor Landscape
TSMC's $100 Billion Chip Expansion in the U.S.: A National Security Boost
Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco reports a $106.25 billion profit in 2024, down 12% from prior year on lower energy prices, reports AP.