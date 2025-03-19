Left Menu

Leverage Edu Expands with 20 New Experience Centres in India

Edtech firm Leverage Edu has announced a Rs 50 crore investment to open 20 new experience centres in India by year's end, enhancing support and accessibility for students pursuing global education. Currently operating 10 centres, Leverage aims to improve its retail-like model to better assist students.

Leverage Edu, an edtech company, unveiled its ambitious expansion plan on Wednesday, committing Rs 50 crore to establish 20 new experience centres nationwide by the year's end.

The firm currently operates 10 such centres and aims to boost its support for students and professionals seeking global educational opportunities.

Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO, emphasized the centres' retail-like design, offering approachable settings for GenZ students and families, thus enhancing their journey through education and career avenues.

