Leverage Edu Expands with 20 New Experience Centres in India

Leverage Edu, an edtech company, unveiled its ambitious expansion plan on Wednesday, committing Rs 50 crore to establish 20 new experience centres nationwide by the year's end.

The firm currently operates 10 such centres and aims to boost its support for students and professionals seeking global educational opportunities.

Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO, emphasized the centres' retail-like design, offering approachable settings for GenZ students and families, thus enhancing their journey through education and career avenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)