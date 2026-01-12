Venezuelan Prisoner Release amidst Political Turmoil

Venezuela's government declared on Monday that 116 prisoners have been released, contrasting with lower figures reported by rights groups. The Penitentiary Services Ministry indicated that this move comes shortly after reports of delays in the releases, which advocacy group Foro Penal mentioned had only reached 41 individuals, with 24 freed overnight.

This development follows a tumultuous political climate in Caracas, sparked by U.S. authorities capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his court appearance on drug charges. The government stated that those released were held for acts threatening Venezuela's constitutional order. International and local human rights entities, alongside opposition leaders, have long demanded the liberation of political prisoners in the nation.

Notable figures such as opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, continue pushing for prisoner releases. Machado recently met with Pope Leo at the Vatican before her anticipated meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Furthermore, National Assembly head Jorge Rodriguez alluded to more significant releases, emphasizing ongoing negotiations amidst the nation's political crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)