Left Menu

Navigating DU Admissions: CUET Now Mandatory for Undergraduates

Delhi University conducted a webinar discussing mandatory CUET requirements for undergraduate admissions. Officials emphasized choosing CUET subjects matching Class 12 studies and addressed eligibility criteria for B.Com (Hons.). Students were advised to accurately complete application forms and rely on official DU communications for updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 00:34 IST
Navigating DU Admissions: CUET Now Mandatory for Undergraduates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University hosted a pivotal webinar detailing the updated undergraduate admission process, emphasizing the necessity of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The session saw significant participation from both students and parents seeking clarity on application procedures.

The webinar, featuring key addresses from DU's Dean of Admissions, Haneet Gandhi, and Joint Dean Anand Sonkar, focused on selecting appropriate CUET subjects aligned with those studied in Class 12. Officials pointed out the importance of error-free application submissions, highlighting that mistakes could not be corrected post-submission.

Gandhi offered guidance to a science student aiming for a commerce degree, elucidating the specific eligibility criteria for B.Com (Hons.). She reinforced that CUET is compulsory for all applicants, while Class 12 results will only satisfy passing prerequisites. Students were cautioned to trust DU's official channels for admissions information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025