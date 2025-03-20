Navigating DU Admissions: CUET Now Mandatory for Undergraduates

Delhi University hosted a pivotal webinar detailing the updated undergraduate admission process, emphasizing the necessity of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The session saw significant participation from both students and parents seeking clarity on application procedures.

The webinar, featuring key addresses from DU's Dean of Admissions, Haneet Gandhi, and Joint Dean Anand Sonkar, focused on selecting appropriate CUET subjects aligned with those studied in Class 12. Officials pointed out the importance of error-free application submissions, highlighting that mistakes could not be corrected post-submission.

Gandhi offered guidance to a science student aiming for a commerce degree, elucidating the specific eligibility criteria for B.Com (Hons.). She reinforced that CUET is compulsory for all applicants, while Class 12 results will only satisfy passing prerequisites. Students were cautioned to trust DU's official channels for admissions information.

