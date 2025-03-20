Left Menu

Controversial Bill Targets Coaching Institutes in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government introduced the Coaching Centres (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025, aiming to regulate coaching centres in Kota. While some hail it as necessary for student welfare, smaller institutes criticize it as detrimental to their operations, urging amendments for fairness.

The Rajasthan government recently tabled the Coaching Centres (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2025, sparking debate within Kota's coaching community. The bill aims to regulate and structure the coaching landscape, addressing concerns of financial and mental exploitation among students.

Larger coaching institutes, such as Allen Career Institute, have lauded the bill as a necessary step towards improved student welfare and learning environments. They emphasize its role in fostering transparency and fair practices. The bill's supporters also cite the 'Kota Cares' initiative as evidence of progress in student-centric reforms.

However, smaller coaching institutions express apprehension, labeling the bill a 'death warrant.' They argue the regulations disproportionately affect their operations, calling for amendments to accommodate their unique challenges. The debate reflects broader tensions between standardization and the diverse needs of educational providers.

