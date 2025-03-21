Left Menu

Trump's Strategic Shift in Government Oversight

President Trump announced a major government restructure by transferring the federal student loan portfolio from the Department of Education to the Small Business Administration, while the Health and Human Services Department will now oversee special needs and nutrition programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:11 IST
In a strategic governmental shift, President Donald Trump declared on Friday a plan to reassign the federal student loan portfolio's oversight from the Department of Education to the Small Business Administration.

During a press briefing held in the Oval Office, Trump also mentioned a significant change for the Health and Human Services Department. This department will now be responsible for administering special needs and nutrition programs.

This redistribution signals a substantial realignment in the administrative responsibilities of federal services, aiming to enhance efficiency and efficacy.

