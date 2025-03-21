Trump's Strategic Shift in Government Oversight

In a strategic governmental shift, President Donald Trump declared on Friday a plan to reassign the federal student loan portfolio's oversight from the Department of Education to the Small Business Administration.

During a press briefing held in the Oval Office, Trump also mentioned a significant change for the Health and Human Services Department. This department will now be responsible for administering special needs and nutrition programs.

This redistribution signals a substantial realignment in the administrative responsibilities of federal services, aiming to enhance efficiency and efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)