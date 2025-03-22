Left Menu

Columbia University Concedes to Trump Administration's Demands Amid Funding Threats

Columbia University agrees to federal demands after the Trump administration threatens to pull funding. The university will revamp its protest policies and review its Middle Eastern studies department. This decision follows pressure over protests against Israel, labeled antisemitic by the White House, affecting federal aid allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 22-03-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 03:13 IST
Columbia University Concedes to Trump Administration's Demands Amid Funding Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Columbia University has conceded to demands from the Trump administration after facing threats to its federal funding. The university announced policy changes, initiating a review of its Middle Eastern studies department and adjusting protest regulations.

Interim President Katrina Armstrong detailed the changes in a letter following the ultimatum to maintain financial support. The Trump administration criticized the university's handling of protests regarding Israel, describing the demonstrations as antisemitic, a characterization disputed by participants.

In response, Columbia has agreed to place certain departments under academic receivership, alter its protest policies by banning masks on campus, and redefine its stance on antisemitism. These changes aim to secure the continuation of approximately USD 400 million in research grants and federal funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025