Columbia University Concedes to Trump Administration's Demands Amid Funding Threats
Columbia University agrees to federal demands after the Trump administration threatens to pull funding. The university will revamp its protest policies and review its Middle Eastern studies department. This decision follows pressure over protests against Israel, labeled antisemitic by the White House, affecting federal aid allocation.
Columbia University has conceded to demands from the Trump administration after facing threats to its federal funding. The university announced policy changes, initiating a review of its Middle Eastern studies department and adjusting protest regulations.
Interim President Katrina Armstrong detailed the changes in a letter following the ultimatum to maintain financial support. The Trump administration criticized the university's handling of protests regarding Israel, describing the demonstrations as antisemitic, a characterization disputed by participants.
In response, Columbia has agreed to place certain departments under academic receivership, alter its protest policies by banning masks on campus, and redefine its stance on antisemitism. These changes aim to secure the continuation of approximately USD 400 million in research grants and federal funding.
