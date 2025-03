Trump Ultimatum Forces Columbia University Overhaul

Columbia University has succumbed to pressure from the Trump administration, undertaking significant reforms to maintain access to federal funding. This move entails placing its Middle East studies department under new oversight, revising protest regulations, and redefining antisemitism to align with federal demands.

The sweeping changes were detailed in a statement by interim president Katrina Armstrong, who also announced an increase in intellectual diversity at the university's Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies. Faculty and advocacy groups have criticized the amendments as a violation of academic freedom, accusing the university of yielding to external pressure.

The Trump administration previously revoked USD 400 million in research funding, pending Columbia's agreement to implement nine specific policy modifications. Key changes include modifying student disciplinary procedures and restricting protests in academic spaces, marking a notable federal intrusion into academic governance.

