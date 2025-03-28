Trump signs order aiming to eliminate 'anti-American ideology' from Smithsonian institutions

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order directing Vice President JD Vance - a member of the Smithsonian Board of Regents - to eliminate "improper, divisive, or anti-American ideology" from Smithsonian museums, education and research centers and the National Zoo, the White House said.

The order also directs the interior secretary to restore federal monuments and statues that have been removed or changed in the past few years "to perpetuate a false revision of history or improperly minimize or disparage certain historical figures or events."

