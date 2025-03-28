U.S. Naval Academy Ends Race-Based Admission Policy
The U.S. Naval Academy has ceased considering race in admissions, aligning with a Supreme Court ruling against such policies in civilian colleges. The change was announced by former President Donald Trump's administration, which seeks to halt an appeal supporting the race-conscious program.
The U.S. Naval Academy has revised its admissions policy, opting to exclude race as a factor for evaluating potential candidates. This decision reflects compliance with a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that prohibits civilian colleges from considering race in admissions decisions.
The change was announced following a policy declaration by the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump. The filing also requested that a court pause the appeal process of a previously upheld judge's decision.
This decision involves a challenge against the Academy's prior race-conscious admissions program, based in Annapolis, Maryland, which has faced opposition from groups against affirmative action.
