U.S. Naval Academy Ends Race-Based Admission Policy

The U.S. Naval Academy has ceased considering race in admissions, aligning with a Supreme Court ruling against such policies in civilian colleges. The change was announced by former President Donald Trump's administration, which seeks to halt an appeal supporting the race-conscious program.

Updated: 28-03-2025 22:46 IST
The U.S. Naval Academy has revised its admissions policy, opting to exclude race as a factor for evaluating potential candidates. This decision reflects compliance with a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that prohibits civilian colleges from considering race in admissions decisions.

The change was announced following a policy declaration by the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump. The filing also requested that a court pause the appeal process of a previously upheld judge's decision.

This decision involves a challenge against the Academy's prior race-conscious admissions program, based in Annapolis, Maryland, which has faced opposition from groups against affirmative action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

