U.S. Naval Academy Ends Race-Based Admission Policy

The U.S. Naval Academy has revised its admissions policy, opting to exclude race as a factor for evaluating potential candidates. This decision reflects compliance with a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that prohibits civilian colleges from considering race in admissions decisions.

The change was announced following a policy declaration by the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump. The filing also requested that a court pause the appeal process of a previously upheld judge's decision.

This decision involves a challenge against the Academy's prior race-conscious admissions program, based in Annapolis, Maryland, which has faced opposition from groups against affirmative action.

