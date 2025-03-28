Imbalance in Teacher Employment Sparks Debate in Punjab Assembly

In a significant debate during the Punjab Assembly's budget session, AAP legislator Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh addressed the glaring imbalance in the employment of contractual and part-time teachers over regular staff at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar.

Highlighting the issue, Singh cited the university's school of financial studies, which employs nine regular teachers against 26 contractual or part-time teachers. Similar patterns exist in the Punjabi and computer science departments, indicating a widespread shortage of full-time faculty.

Responding to the critique, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced the government's commitment to recruit permanent teachers and improve salaries for contractual staff. He also shared ambitious plans to elevate academic standards by introducing new skill-based courses and initiatives compliant with NEP 2020, starting in the 2025-26 session.

(With inputs from agencies.)