Forgery Ring Busted: Fake Degrees Scam Uncovered

In a major crackdown, police have arrested two individuals linked to a fraudulent degree racket. Bilal and Suraj Prakash stand accused of issuing fake MBBS and BAMS degrees, with authorities uncovering digital and material evidence connected to their operation.

The investigation commenced following a complaint from Arpit Jain, who claimed Suraj Prakash defrauded him of Rs 5.8 lakh by promising a medical degree admission in Romania. Instead, Jain received a counterfeit certificate, prompting police action.

During the probe, officers seized forged documents from Chaudhary Charan Singh University and discovered extensive data on fraudulent activities through digital devices. The two allegedly charged hefty fees for the fake certificates, targeting students online. Another suspect, Abhishek Yadav, has been implicated as the investigation deepens.

(With inputs from agencies.)