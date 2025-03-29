Left Menu

Forgery Ring Busted: Fake Degrees Scam Uncovered

Police arrested Bilal and Suraj Prakash for allegedly creating fake MBBS and BAMS degrees. A complaint led to the arrests, revealing falsified documents and data from multiple universities. The operation involved luring students online. Another suspect, Abhishek Yadav, is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a major crackdown, police have arrested two individuals linked to a fraudulent degree racket. Bilal and Suraj Prakash stand accused of issuing fake MBBS and BAMS degrees, with authorities uncovering digital and material evidence connected to their operation.

The investigation commenced following a complaint from Arpit Jain, who claimed Suraj Prakash defrauded him of Rs 5.8 lakh by promising a medical degree admission in Romania. Instead, Jain received a counterfeit certificate, prompting police action.

During the probe, officers seized forged documents from Chaudhary Charan Singh University and discovered extensive data on fraudulent activities through digital devices. The two allegedly charged hefty fees for the fake certificates, targeting students online. Another suspect, Abhishek Yadav, has been implicated as the investigation deepens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

