Left Menu

Venezuela's Impact on Global Oil: A Limited Ripple

Crisil Ratings reports that recent events in Venezuela, including President Maduro's capture, are unlikely to significantly affect global crude oil prices due to Venezuela's small share in global supply. While India imports minimal crude oil from Venezuela, increased production could impact oil prices favorably in the long term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:34 IST
Venezuela's Impact on Global Oil: A Limited Ripple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Crisil Ratings has stated that the unfolding situation in Venezuela, despite its significant crude oil reserves, is unlikely to have a substantial immediate effect on global oil prices. The country's contribution to the global oil supply remains minimal, accounting for only about 1.5%.

The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces recently sent ripples of uncertainty, yet Crisil maintains that even major disruptions in Venezuela's oil production will not drastically alter global pricing.

For India, the impact is negligible. Venezuela represents less than 0.25% of India's imports, predominantly crude oil. Despite India's heavy dependency on oil imports, Crisil predicts no immediate price impact but sees potential long-term benefits should Venezuela ramp up production.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise Over UAE-Somalia Agreements

Tensions Rise Over UAE-Somalia Agreements

 United Arab Emirates
2
Puducherry's Generous Pongal Gift Initiative

Puducherry's Generous Pongal Gift Initiative

 India
3
Intensified Security Amid Terrorist Threats in Jammu's Kathua

Intensified Security Amid Terrorist Threats in Jammu's Kathua

 India
4
Unrest in Iran: Global Internet Restricted Amid Protests

Unrest in Iran: Global Internet Restricted Amid Protests

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026