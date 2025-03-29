IIM Jammu Achieves Landmark International Accreditation

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, has secured a prestigious accolade, achieving a five-year accreditation from the Business Graduates Association (BGA), officials announced on Saturday. This remarkable achievement makes IIM Jammu the only third-generation IIM to gain such international recognition, highlighting the institution's impressive impact on both students and the wider community.

Under the adept leadership of Director Prof B S Sahay, and with key contributions from Dean Academics Prof Jabir Ali, Chairperson Accreditation Dr Gaana J, and Co-Chairperson Accreditation Dr V Rajkumar, the accreditation process was successfully completed, strengthening IIM Jammu's global presence and fostering future academic collaborations.

This international endorsement not only reaffirms IIM Jammu's commitment to quality education but also aligns with its mission to prepare future leaders equipped with essential knowledge and skills to influence transformative change globally, a spokesperson emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)