Chikkaiah College Transforms into State-Run Institution
Tamil Nadu's government has rebranded the formerly aided Chikkaiah Naicker College as Chikkaiah Government Arts and Science College. Consent for the transition was granted by the President of India. A comprehensive anti-ragging committee will soon be established. Plans are also underway to develop a sports complex, library, and IAS academy.
The Tamil Nadu government has officially rebranded Chikkaiah Naicker College, announcing its new identity as Chikkaiah Government Arts and Science College. This move follows approval from the President of India, as confirmed by Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan.
To address the issue of ragging, the state plans to establish a comprehensive Anti-ragging committee. This body will include members from parents, teachers, and student associations, alongside social service organization representatives, aiming to create a safer environment in colleges.
The initiative also includes ambitious development plans, such as the construction of a modern sports stadium, a new library, and an IAS Academy in the near future, as stated by Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy. These developments promise significant advancements in educational infrastructure for the region.
