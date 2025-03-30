Left Menu

Reviving Tamil: A Call for Dedicated Teaching Positions

S. Ramadoss urges the Tamil Nadu government to create teaching posts specifically for Tamil in primary and middle schools. He highlights the unemployment issues faced by Tamil graduates due to the lack of dedicated teaching positions and the resultant injustice to the Tamil language.

The Tamil Nadu government faces renewed calls to create exclusive positions for teaching Tamil in primary and middle schools. S. Ramadoss, founder of the PMK party, has criticized what he sees as a governmental oversight in providing adequate employment opportunities for Tamil scholars.

Ramadoss highlighted the plight of over 50,000 individuals who studied Tamil academically but remain unemployed or underemployed. He alleges that the state's policies go against the interests of the 'mother Tamil' and have led to this unsatisfactory situation.

Advocating for policy changes, Ramadoss suggested that Tamil teaching posts should mirror those in high schools, with equivalent positions in private institutions. He also recommended financial aid for Tamil teachers unemployed for over five years.

