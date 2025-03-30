Left Menu

Punjab's 'Aarambh' Initiative to Revolutionize Early Childhood Learning

The Punjab government is launching 'Aarambh', a program encouraging parental involvement in children's education through play-based activities. Initially targeting eight districts, it aims to strengthen foundational education and foster cognitive and social development, reflecting Punjab's commitment to enhancing early learning and empowering families.

Updated: 30-03-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:15 IST
The Punjab government is rolling out a transformative initiative, 'Aarambh', aimed at enhancing early childhood education through active parental involvement in play-based learning activities. This announcement was made by Social Security, Women, and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur.

Set to launch in eight districts including Ludhiana and Amritsar, 'Aarambh' represents a significant step forward in strengthening children's foundational education. The initiative aims to create engaging learning environments that benefit both parents and children, fostering cognitive, emotional, and social growth.

In parallel, a successful mega parent-teacher meeting highlighted the government's commitment to fostering collaborative educational environments, as over 20 lakh parents participated, providing valuable feedback and setting a precedent for continuous involvement and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

