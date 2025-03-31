Left Menu

Congress Pushes for SC, ST, OBC Quotas in Private Education

The Congress party urged the government to legislate quotas for SC, ST, and OBC communities in private, non-minority educational institutions. This stems from recommendations by the Parliamentary Standing Committee and Article 15(5), aiming to advance socially and educationally backward classes within most educational setups in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 12:33 IST
Congress Pushes for SC, ST, OBC Quotas in Private Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has called for the introduction of legislation enabling reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) within private, non-minority educational institutions. This demand is anchored in recommendations by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education.

Article 15(5) of the Indian Constitution permits the state to provide special provisions for the advancement of socially and educationally backward classes through reservations in both public and private educational institutions. This excludes minority institutions as defined by Article 30.

Congress's statement references earlier legal validations of this article, including cases such as Pramati Educational and Cultural Trust vs. Union of India, which affirms the constitutionality of such reservations in private education, reinforcing their call for legislative action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025