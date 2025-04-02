Left Menu

Princeton's Funding Freeze amid Trump Administration's Controversial Clampdown

Princeton University faces a freeze on several federal research grants, a move taken by the Trump administration targeting academic institutions allegedly harboring antisemitism. While Princeton vows to combat discrimination and uphold academic freedom, broader implications loom as scrutiny on federal funding intensifies across other premier universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 03:47 IST
Princeton's Funding Freeze amid Trump Administration's Controversial Clampdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Princeton University announced on Tuesday that the U.S. government has frozen several of its research grants. This decision by the Trump administration marks another instance of its focus on academic institutions.

Princeton President Chris Eisgruber expressed concern as agencies such as NASA and the defense and energy departments notified the university of the freeze, although no specific reasons were provided. The action appears to be part of broader measures against universities alleged to be tolerating antisemitism amid pro-Palestinian protests.

Eisgruber emphasized Princeton's commitment to fighting discrimination and defending academic freedom. Meanwhile, the administration's scrutiny of universities continues with Harvard's $9 billion in federal contracts under review, and Columbia University facing significant funding cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025