Princeton's Funding Freeze amid Trump Administration's Controversial Clampdown

Princeton University announced on Tuesday that the U.S. government has frozen several of its research grants. This decision by the Trump administration marks another instance of its focus on academic institutions.

Princeton President Chris Eisgruber expressed concern as agencies such as NASA and the defense and energy departments notified the university of the freeze, although no specific reasons were provided. The action appears to be part of broader measures against universities alleged to be tolerating antisemitism amid pro-Palestinian protests.

Eisgruber emphasized Princeton's commitment to fighting discrimination and defending academic freedom. Meanwhile, the administration's scrutiny of universities continues with Harvard's $9 billion in federal contracts under review, and Columbia University facing significant funding cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)