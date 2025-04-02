Princeton's Funding Freeze amid Trump Administration's Controversial Clampdown
Princeton University faces a freeze on several federal research grants, a move taken by the Trump administration targeting academic institutions allegedly harboring antisemitism. While Princeton vows to combat discrimination and uphold academic freedom, broader implications loom as scrutiny on federal funding intensifies across other premier universities.
Princeton University announced on Tuesday that the U.S. government has frozen several of its research grants. This decision by the Trump administration marks another instance of its focus on academic institutions.
Princeton President Chris Eisgruber expressed concern as agencies such as NASA and the defense and energy departments notified the university of the freeze, although no specific reasons were provided. The action appears to be part of broader measures against universities alleged to be tolerating antisemitism amid pro-Palestinian protests.
Eisgruber emphasized Princeton's commitment to fighting discrimination and defending academic freedom. Meanwhile, the administration's scrutiny of universities continues with Harvard's $9 billion in federal contracts under review, and Columbia University facing significant funding cuts.
