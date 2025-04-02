Left Menu

Delays Plague Tribal Education with Incomplete EMRS Construction

A third of Eklavya Model Residential Schools for tribal students remain non-functional due to incomplete buildings. Issues include land unavailability, encroachment, and legal disputes. The government aims to establish 728 schools, with 721 approved, but only 477 are functional. Budget allocation delays also hinder progress.

In an effort to improve tribal education, a significant portion of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) remain unfinished due to various obstacles. Parliamentary discussions revealed that incomplete school construction is a major hurdle, fueled by a lack of available land and legal entanglements.

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey, shared that out of 728 targeted EMRS, only 477 schools have reached operational status. Land availability issues and bureaucratic delays are stalling the progress, as legal disputes and encroachment have hindered construction in several areas.

The legislative report emphasizes the urgent need for efficient funds allocation, as significant portions of allocated budgets remain unused. As the government prioritizes tribal children's education, Uikey highlights the importance of overcoming these barriers to fulfill the educational commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

