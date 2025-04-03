MAHE Bengaluru's Open House 2025: Discover Your Future

On April 12, 2025, MAHE Bengaluru will host the eagerly anticipated second edition of its Open House at the Yelahanka campus from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The event beckons students, parents, and educators to delve into a dynamic academic atmosphere while exploring an array of cutting-edge programs.

The event will commence with Open House Activities from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM, which feature a technical project exhibition, gaming challenges, business quizzes, and sessions for science and policy enthusiasts. A simulated courtroom experience is set for aspiring legal professionals, alongside career assessment opportunities.

The afternoon highlights include performances, presentations, and a comedic act by Abhishek Upmanyu. Attendees are encouraged to register to experience MAHE's world-class facilities and discover future-shaping opportunities, marking a unique encounter with profound learning and connections.

