MAHE Bengaluru's Open House 2025: Discover Your Future
MAHE Bengaluru's Open House 2025 is set for April 12, offering students, parents, and educators a chance to engage with cutting-edge academic programs and career discussions. Featuring interactive exhibitions, gaming challenges, a comedy show, presentations, and a campus tour, it promises a day of inspiration and connection.
On April 12, 2025, MAHE Bengaluru will host the eagerly anticipated second edition of its Open House at the Yelahanka campus from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The event beckons students, parents, and educators to delve into a dynamic academic atmosphere while exploring an array of cutting-edge programs.
The event will commence with Open House Activities from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM, which feature a technical project exhibition, gaming challenges, business quizzes, and sessions for science and policy enthusiasts. A simulated courtroom experience is set for aspiring legal professionals, alongside career assessment opportunities.
The afternoon highlights include performances, presentations, and a comedic act by Abhishek Upmanyu. Attendees are encouraged to register to experience MAHE's world-class facilities and discover future-shaping opportunities, marking a unique encounter with profound learning and connections.
